Unable to run Boston, locals hold home Marathons on Patriots Day

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - While the Boston Marathon has been postponed to September, some runners just couldn’t help putting in their 26.2 miles on Monday.

Kendall Bennett set up a treadmill in her Hopkinton home and ran a full marathon, posting clips on social media.

Bennett was inspired by her uncle, the late Billy Coulter — a State Police lieutenant who ran 150 races, including 36 Boston Marathons.

“I felt like my uncle would’ve done something like this, so I thought, I should do it,” Bennett said. “I just needed to do it, it was a really great experience. I’m glad that I did.”

Her marathon raised more than $5,000 for “Cops For Kids With Cancer,” a charity her uncle helped lead.

“So many people contributed, my phone was buzzing with donations to my fundraising page,” Bennett said. “That was a great way to honor him, to support something he was so passionate about.”

Several Sudbury siblings also didn’t let the Marathon’s postponement stop them from going the distance on Patriots Day.

Brothers Luke, Ryan, Sean, and Tom Warzynski ran a relay marathon around their Sudbury home Monday to raise money for charity.

“We have poles set up to mark the path, and then you have a fitness watch that tracks distance taped to a knee hockey stick,” Tom Warzynski said.

The brothers raised funds for “Off Their Plate,” a charity that feeds front line workers by paying restaurants to cook gourmet meals.

“We wanted to help people who were having a harder time dealing with the coronavirus,” Tom Warzynski said.

The race was successful, raising more than $3,000, but not without hard work.

“My legs are a little tired, but I started a little too fast,” Sean Warzynski said. “I have to pace myself better.”

