BOSTON (WHDH) - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in a drawing last year is nearing expiration, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket for the Nov. 1 drawing had the numbers 13-14-15-19-25 was bought at Centre Mobile on Worcester Road in Framingham.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and

towns.

Prizes up to $100,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

