Unemployment claims continue to soar in Massachusetts as coronavirus pandemic prompts layoffs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The amount of people filing for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts has risen by more than 30,000 over two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

Initial claims filed in the Bay State last week jumped to 181,062, compared to 148,452 the week before. During the week ending on March 14, only 7,449 initial claims were filed.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one. To apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

