BOSTON (WHDH) - A United Airlines plane at Logan Airport in Boston was removed from service on Tuesday after mechanical issues sparked a blaze on board the jetliner, officials said.

The 737 aircraft was parked at an airport gate when a fire broke out in the tail end of the plane, a United Airlines spokesman said.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, according to MassPort.

There were no passengers on board and no injuries were reported.

Video from SKY7 HD showed burn marks on the tail of the plane and several fire trucks parked around the aircraft.

United maintenance crews are now evaluating the plane and airline workers are making alternate arrangements for customers traveling from Boston to San Francisco.

There were no additional details immediately available.

