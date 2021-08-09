DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police at the University of New Hampshire are investigating two alleged sexual assaults that have been reported over the course of the last month.

According to investigators, the suspect meets women on social media dating sites and then brings them back to his Durham apartment where he allegedly assaults them.

Police say the alleged suspect has been identified but so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information should call the police at 603-862-1212.

