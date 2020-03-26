‘Unprecedented’: Unemployment claims in Massachusetts skyrocket amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Unemployment claims in Massachusetts have skyrocketed over the course of the last week due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced businesses to close their doors, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without work.

New data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday showed an unemployment claims increase of more than 1,950 percent in Massachusetts between March 15 and March 21.

Initial claims in the Bay State jumped from 7,449 to 147,995 during that time period, according to the DOL.

“The scale of increased demand for the unemployment system as a result of COVID-19 is unprecedented. In 5 days, the DUA received around twice as many new unemployment claims as were filed during the entire worst month of the Great Recession,” the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor said in a tweet.

The Commonwealth’s hotel industry has been among the hardest hit with nearly 70,000 workers who have lost their jobs due to the public health emergency.

Nearly 3.3 million people across the United States applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

Some economists say the nation’s unemployment rate could approach 13 percent by May.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)