A MBTA passenger who missed his bus and demanded a refund allegedly threw a hand sanitizer stand and damaged a credit card machine Thursday, according to Transit Police.
Officers responded to South Station Bus Terminal when an adult male was “not satisfied” with the MBTA’s response and threw the hand sanitizer stand over the counter around 1 p.m. While a person was not hit by it, the stand damaged a $400 credit card machine.
TPD said they will be pressing charges.
