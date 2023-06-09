A MBTA passenger who missed his bus and demanded a refund allegedly threw a hand sanitizer stand and damaged a credit card machine Thursday, according to Transit Police.

Officers responded to South Station Bus Terminal when an adult male was “not satisfied” with the MBTA’s response and threw the hand sanitizer stand over the counter around 1 p.m. While a person was not hit by it, the stand damaged a $400 credit card machine.

6/8 1PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA South Sta Bus Term for an unruly pass. It was alleged an adult male missed his bus&wanted a refund. Not satisfied w/response he threw a hand sanitizer stand over the counter. Did not strike a person but damaged a 400$ CC machine. Charges sought pic.twitter.com/AArbI0qnHY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 9, 2023

TPD said they will be pressing charges.

