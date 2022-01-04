Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By early Tuesday evening on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed about 1,500 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but well below Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights.

Southwest Airlines has canceled about 400 flights, or 12% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)