TAMPA, Fla. (WHDH) — An emotional reunion between a United States soldier and her dog was caught on camera.

Army Reserve Sgt. Tracy McKithern rescued and adopted Erby while she was deployed in Iraq.

It had been seven months since the two last saw each other.

Tampa International Airport shared the video of the reunion on Facebook Wednesday.

