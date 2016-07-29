Bikini-clad Swedish cop makes arrest while sunbathing

STOCKHOLM (AP) — She was off duty and wearing a bikini but that didn’t stop Swedish police officer Mikaela Kellner from catching a suspected thief.
A photo of Kellner pinning the suspect to the ground was trending on social media in Sweden this week.
“My first intervention while wearing a bikini during my 11 years as a police officer,” she wrote on Instagram.
Kellner and three friends were sunbathing Wednesday in a Stockholm park, a homeless man selling newspapers approached, she told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
After he left, one friend noticed her phone was missing. Kellner and a fellow police officer gave chase.
Kellner said she didn’t hesitate to make the arrest while wearing a bikini.
“If I had been naked I would have intervened as well,” she said.
En stackars hemlös kille som man kan tro försöker göra rätt för sig. Han säljer tidningar istället för att tjuva!! När vi avböjer att köpa hans tidningar passar han på att stjäla min kompis mobiltelefon!! Väldigt skickligt av honom då han smyger ner sina tidningar över mobilen och får sedan med sig den med lätthet!! Osis för denna kille att han råkade sno av två poliser👮🏻👮🏻!! Mitt första ingripande iklädd bikini under mina 11 år som polis!! Ganska kul och trivsamt måste jag säga 😂😂! Se upp för ficktjuvar, håll koll på era värdesaker!!
