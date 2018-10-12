Mother shares images of injuries suffered while shielding baby girl from giant hailstones

(WHDH) — A mother suffered severe bruises and welts on her back, arms and head while shielding her baby from a severe hail storm that pummeled parts of Australia on Thursday.

Fiona Simpson shared images of her injuries on Facebook after the frightening ordeal with a caption that read, “I’ve learnt my lesson today, NEVER drive in a hail storm!”

Simpson told local media that she was driving with her baby daughter and grandmother in Kingaroy when hail from a tornado blew out the windows in her car.

“I covered my infant with my body to stop her from getting badly injured,” she wrote in the post.

After her post went viral, Simpson said she was just relieved her daughter and grandmother were not hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)