BOSTON (WHDH) - A World Cup watch party in Boston for the United States’ match Wednesday night has been moved indoors because of the extreme heat.

The watch party for the match, which will see the United States men’s national soccer team take on the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team, will now be held at MGM Music Hall. Doors open for the free, community event at 6 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the City of Boston, and visitors and residents are invited to cheer on Team USA.

“Play well, play with style, smoke Bosnia, get the rest of the group scared. Why not us? Thats what the coach said. Why not us? It’s time,” said Steve Cain, a United States fan.

The match begins at 8 p.m.

Before arriving at the parties, all guests must register on the City of Boston’s website in the watch parties section. You can find the link here.

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