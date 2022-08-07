BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Postal Service partnered with the National Marine Sanctuary System to release a collection of stamps featuring marine life and ecosystems.

The 16-stamp collection, released earlier this month, includes photographs of California sea lions, a sand tiger shark and the Farallon Islands to name a few. One of the stamps includes photography shot in Massachusetts. Art director Greg Breeding used existing photographs to design the stamps, which feature a map of the National Marine Sanctuary System on the back.

Customers can purchase these stamps at the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps.

