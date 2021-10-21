BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will be conducting a turnaround and firing off its cannons in Boston Harbor on Friday afternoon.

“It has been a wicked long time since we’ve said this, but here is our first #EarlyCannonWarning of 2021!” the Boston National Historical Park said in a tweet.

After Old Ironsides completes its trip, the historic ship will open to the public for visitation after 3 p.m.

Looking to watch the ship in action? Check out these viewing locations, courtesy of Boston NHP:

In East Boston? Any of the parks near Maverick especially LoPresti Park, Piers Park, or the Massport Harborwalk

Downtown? Harborwalk or Long Wharf

Fort Point Boston? Fan Pier, Harborwalk along the Seaport World Trade Center

In the North End? Langone Park is great for photos, Battery Wharf is great for viewing the ship’s return

Want to see the ship’s guns in action? Get down to Castle Island for the salute before she swings back up to Charlestown.

