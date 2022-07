BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning.

The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island.

The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)