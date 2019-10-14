Utah sheriffs haul tired 190-pound Mastiff named Floyd 2 miles down mountain trail

Rescuers in Salt Lake County, Utah had bring a mountain of a dog down an actual mountain, rescuing a 190-pound Mastiff after it became injured on a hike Sunday, officials said.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to reports of an owner and his dog Floyd unable to move on after climbing two miles up the Grandeur Peak Trail Sunday afternoon, sheriffs said.

The rescue team packaged Floyd in a litter and carried him down the mountain by 10:30 p.m.

Floyd was allegedly a “good boy” and was happy to be assisted, sheriffs joked on Facebook.

