RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A utility company has given a husband and wife $10,000. The catch? The couple must move to a small town in Vermont.

Candice and Matt Britt were among the finalists for Green Mountain Power’s house giveaway last year. They are now the first to take advantage of the utility’s cash consolation-prize offer to relocate to Rutland.

The Rutland Herald reports Candice Britt is originally from North Carolina but lived in Rutland from late 2015 to 2017. She says she was yearning for “the small-town feel” and now she has it.

Steve Costello, who is the giveaway’s organizer, says the utility’s regional marketing initiative has remained in touch with several of the semi-finalists and other visitors who have gone through Rutland.

Costello hopes other finalists will take advantage of the offer.

