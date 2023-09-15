LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responded in Leominster Friday afternoon after a van crashed into a home.

The incident happened near the intersection of Merriam Avenue and Lindell Avenue.

SKY7-HD later captured video of authorities still on scene as of around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the van involved is used to transport people with special needs and said the incident remained under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

