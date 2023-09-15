LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responded in Leominster Friday afternoon after a van crashed into a home. 

The incident happened near the intersection of Merriam Avenue and Lindell Avenue. 

SKY7-HD later captured video of authorities still on scene as of around 4:30 p.m. 

Police said the van involved is used to transport people with special needs and said the incident remained under investigation. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox