BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday.

The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported.

There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front of a building in the Lower Eagle Hill neighborhood.

Companies responding to 106 London St. East Boston. A vehicle into the building causing 16 residents to be displaced. No injuries to report . pic.twitter.com/c4aps1d3vR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 8, 2022

According to the Boston Fire Twitter account, no injuries were reported, though 16 residents were displaced following the crash.

Crews also shut the street down as they removed the SUV and continued to survey the damage.

No details on what may have led up to the crash or the building’s structural integrity have been released yet.

