NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle smashed into the side of a funeral home in Norwell Tuesday, damaging the building and blocking traffic on Central Street in town. 

The crash happened at some point before 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home on Central Street. 

Police said Central Street was impassable as of an announcement at 5:08 p.m.

Police announced the road had reopened around 5:45 p.m. 

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the crash or any possible injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox