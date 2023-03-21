NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle smashed into the side of a funeral home in Norwell Tuesday, damaging the building and blocking traffic on Central Street in town.

The crash happened at some point before 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home on Central Street.

Police said Central Street was impassable as of an announcement at 5:08 p.m.

Police announced the road had reopened around 5:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the crash or any possible injuries.

