BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect vehicle has been located in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Boston’s South End on Friday that left a man dead, officials said.

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Southampton and Bradston streets at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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