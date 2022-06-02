CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials have released photos of a vehicle they believe could be connected with the April murder of a Concord, N.H. couple found deceased after they left for a nature walk.

The car of interest is a dark green Toyota RAV4 with a model year between 2006 and 2012, which was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead in Concord on the same day the couple, Stephen and Djeswende Reid, went missing.

The Reids left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex at 2:22 p.m. on April 18 for a walk in the Broken Ground Trails, and were never heard from again. The Reids’ bodies were recovered 3 days later in near the Marsh Loop Trail.

Autopsies for both Reids determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds via homicide.

The Concord Regional Crimeline will facilitate a reward up to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the indictment of the people responsible for the couple’s deaths. Anyone with information related to this car or the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at http://www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

