Vehicle smashes through front of 7-Eleven in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorist crashed through the front of a 7-Eleven in Peabody on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the convenience store at 100 Lynn St. found a gaping hole in the building, a vehicle inside, and products strewn everywhere.

Video from Sky7 HD showed police roping off the area with yellow tape.

The vehicle has since been pulled out of the store.

There was no word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

