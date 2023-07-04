CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Chelmsford suffered some significant damage Tuesday morning after a car plowed through its garage and a back wall on Proctor Road.

The Chelmsford Fire Department said the driver told them she had been in her vehicle when a pedal became stuck. From inside of the single-family home’s garage, the car then accelerated and plowed through a wall, ripping off siding and striking an electric meter on the other side.

“As she went forward, went into drive, [it] kind of accelerated forward,” said Chelmsford Fire Captain Danielle Koutsoufis. “I’m just thankful no one was hurt – that’s the most important thing, always.”

Due to the damaged meter, authorities cut both gas and electric service to the home as workers surveyed the damage and began to make repairs.

Officials said that due to recent construction work done at the home, they believed the house was still structurally sound.

Crews were able to safely remove the vehicle before noon.

