COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are investigating an early morning collision between a commuter rail train and a vehicle at the North Main Street crossing, officials said

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle struck by a train around 12:30 a.m. learned a Commuter Rail train on the Greenbush Line had just hit a vehicle and come to rest shortly before the Cohasset MBTA Station, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the Camry, a 33-year-old man from Mansfield, was delivering packages for an online delivery service when he apparently made a wrong turn and drove onto the railroad tracks.

As the commuter train approached, the driver recognized the danger, exited the Camry and moved away from the vehicle before the train struck it. The driver was not injured.

About 15 passengers were aboard the commuter train at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported among the passengers or train crew.

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