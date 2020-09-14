Vermont could ease some hospitality restrictions this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — If the number of COVID-19 cases continues to remain low at Vermont colleges, universities, and schools, Gov. Phil Scott may announce the easing of some restrictions on the hard-hit hospitality industry this week, he said.

“But again, it all is reliant on the data and the science, making sure that it’s safe to do so,” he said Friday.

Hotels and other lodging businesses are now limited to half of capacity, and restaurants, arts venues other entertainment establishments are limited to half of capacity for a maximum of 75 customers inside and 150 outside.

State officials have said that revenues at lodging and food and service industries are down about 90% from previous years.

“We’ll be taking a look this week and if everything continues to improve, those are the areas that we’d be looking at,” Scott said.

