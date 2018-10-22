Vermont Country Store warehouse fire under investigation

CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) — Fire investigators have returned to the site of a Vermont Country Store warehouse to try and determine what sparked a massive blaze there over the weekend.

Assistant state Fire Marshal Matthew Jakubowski says there was about $2 million worth of products in the warehouse in Clarendon.

The fire broke out Saturday night.

Jakubowski says it was hard for firefighters to get to the fire, and they had to use an excavator to knock holes into the building.

He says the site will likely emit smoke all week.

Vermont Country Store representatives say the warehouse was used for overflow merchandise, and the company purchased the building a few months ago.

Company officials say customer orders will still ship on schedule.

