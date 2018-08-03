Vermont man awarded medal for rescue of man from burning building

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is being honored with a medal of valor for helping to rescue a man using a mechanical wheelchair from a burning building.

George Ellwood was honored at his Colchester workplace Wednesday for his actions in June — rescuing Paul Betz from his apartment building. Both Ellwood and Betz suffered serious burns and Ellwood had to manually push Betz’s chair after it broke.

Ellwood was providing home care for Betz.

Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living Monica Hutt says the medal of valor is a rare award, but Ellwood represents “the best of us.”

Ellwood says he believes anyone in his situation would have done the same thing.