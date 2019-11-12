Vermont police: 1 injured in explosion of ‘homemade device’

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police are investigating after one person was injured by the explosion of what’s described as a “small homemade destructive device.”

Brattleboro police say there is no known concern for the safety of the public.

Police and rescue crews were called to a spot near a bridge on Elm Street early Monday.

One person, whose name was not released, was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The investigation found that the device was detonated under the bridge.

No damage was reported to any nearby structures.

The investigation is continuing.

