Veterans hospital whistleblower dies following car crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A doctor who filed a whistleblower complaint alleging substandard care at New Hampshire’s medical center for veterans has died following a car crash on Interstate 95.

State police say Dr. William Kois, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, was driving south in Hampton just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he left the road and drove his car into a grassy area in the center median before striking a guardrail. Troopers said they believe a medical event led to the crash.

Kois was later pronounced dead. He was director of the spinal cord clinic at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

WMUR-TV reports Alfred Montoya, medical director, said in a statement that Kois improved care for veterans through his advocacy, collaboration and innovation.

Top medical center officials were removed in 2017 and a task force was appointed after The Boston Globe reported complaints from Kois and others.

