Vice President Pence talks tax cuts in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Vice President Mike Pence visited New Hampshire on Thursday, where he spoke about tax cuts and President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Pence was in New Hampshire to talk about the administration’s tax reform plans but also touted what he believes are the administration’s accomplishments.

“When I talk about promises made and promises kept, I’m happy to report to you that three months ago today, President Trump signed the largest tax cuts and tax reform in American history. That’s a promise made and a promise kept,” said Pence.

Pence also spoke about the new spending bill, saying $2 billion will go towards improving school safety and $4 billion will help fight the opioid epidemic.

Pence also attended a fundraiser with Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.). A small group of protesters gathered outside, some of whom carried gun control signs.

A look at the protesters gathered outside the fundraiser attended by @VP and NH Gov Sununu in Manchester

