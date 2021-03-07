Victim flown to hospital after fire breaks out at Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Lowell late Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire on Acropolis Road just after 11 p.m. found flames coming from a single-family home, fire officials said.

One person was medflighted to a hospital.

The cause of the fire and condition of the victim were unknown as of Sunday morning.

