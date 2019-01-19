Victim identified in fatal Tewksbury crash

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the 37-year-old man who was struck and killed in Tewksbury on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash near Exit 39 found Robert Flagg of Peterborough, New Hampshire ejected from his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado which had crashed into a tree on the southbound side of Route 495, police say.

Flagg was unbelted at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of this accident.

