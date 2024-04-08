HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman hit in an apparent road rage incident Thursday night in Hopkinton has died.

Destini Decoff, 26, passed away from her injuries on Sunday. Her mother confirmed the tragedy on social media and called the incident her biggest fear, promising to get justice for her daughter.

Hopkinton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed that Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Officals said their preliminary investigation suggests that Sweatt, driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 in Hopkington “when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.”

According to police, “some of the occupants of the other vehicle” left their car, and in response Sweatt “made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway”.

Decoff was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, succumbing to them Sunday.

Sweatt is being held without bail.

