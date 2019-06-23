Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in brazen Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after being shot in broad daylight in Mattapan, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Duke Street about 3:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered to be serious to life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.

