Victim takes stand in trial of former BPS employee accused of shooting him

BOSTON (WHDH) — The teenage victim allegedly shot by a former English High School employee took the stand on Friday and recounted the moment he was shot back in 2015.

Luis Rodriguez was 17 years old when he said he started selling marijuana for Shaun Harrison, a self-described Boston street preacher and former dean at English High School. He said Harrison befriended him shortly after the preacher started working with at-risk students at the school.

Rodriguez said Harrison shot him in the back of the head execution-style. In surveillance video played in court, Rodriguez said Harrison walked behind him before shooting him and running away.

“All I felt was a loud bang,” said Rodriguez. He said after he got shot, he stood up and managed to flag down a car for help.

Rodriguez said in the hospital, he told his aunt that Harrison shot him.

