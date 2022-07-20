BOSTON (WHDH) - The victim a man is accused of kidnapping from a Boston bar and raping for three days took the stand on Wednesday.

On the third day of Victor Peña’s trial, the woman told the court how Peña threatened to kill her if she did not listen to him while she was trapped at his Charlestown apartment.

Jurors got their first look inside the apartment, with photos that showed cluttered rooms, a dirty mattress and objects that officials say identify Peña, who is facing ten counts of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping.

Among the objects were pieces of clothing that matched what Peña was wearing in security footage from January 19, 2019, according to police. The footage had shown him and the victim walking on a snowy night, heading to his apartment.

“He had said how he rescued me and saved me, that I would have gotten frostbite and lost an arm if he hadn’t found me,” the victim said.

Other photos included a silk robe the victim claimed Peña gave her to wear, and a camping chair where she was told to sit.

Also seen were images of a Spanish bible Peña allegedly ordered her to read from, and fruit cans and bottles of alcohol that were the only source she could drink from.

The victim described how a framed photo of Peña with his name etched into it was also in the apartment, and served as one of the ways she was able to identify her abductor’s identity.

Speaking with the prosecutor, she described trying to clean up the apartment as a means to avoid being raped. At one point, she explained how she weighed using a miniature State of Liberty figure to attack Peña in order to escape.

“Could I hit him? Could I find a knife and stab him?” she said. “But I kinda like, what I was thinking was, ‘I only have one shot.'”

Peña himself was not in court for the testimony. His defense attorney asked the victim what she thought the condition of Peña’s apartment and his actions showed about his mental state. She described them as “out of the norm.”

