Victims identified, suspects sought after 2 killed in Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Mozart and Bolster streets around 10 p.m. pronounced one man suffering from gunshot wounds dead at the scene, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

A second shooting victim was found nearby and transported to a local hospital, where he was also pronounced dead, Gross added.

The men were identified as Christian Green, 32, of New Bedford, and Jose M. Martinez, 34, of Boston.

The shots rang out in close proximity to a popular park and a pair of schools.

“This should not be tolerated,” Gross said. “When we find these individuals, they should go to jail.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the location of the deadly shooting is disturbing.

“This is a tragic event. Two people lost their lives,” she said. “We need people to feel safe in these communities.”

Authorities say the shooting may have involved local gangs.

“Anytime we have a shooting in Boston or America, some are random and some aren’t,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “This didn’t appear to be random.”

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS.

