Video of heated exchange between man and BPD officer under review

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — An incident is under review by the Boston Police Department after video shows a heated exchange between an officer and a man he stopped on the street in Dorchester.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows an officer stopping a black man walking down the street and asking him where he was going. The officer asks the man if his name is Kevin and when the man says he is not who they are looking for, the officer keeps talking to him.

The man was asked several questions by the officer, including where he was going and whether he has a job. The man even said in the video he knew he would get stopped. While the exchange between the two men was intense, it never escalated beyond words.

“Young black men should not be stopped and harassed for merely walking down the street in Boston,” said state Rep. Evandro Carvalho (D-Dorchester). “I hope the impending review by the Boston Police Department will bring light to the ongoing concerns from communities of color regarding police relationships.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said he wishes the officer was more cordial to the man but added he wishes both parties could have handled the situation better. He said the area where the man was stopped has experienced a lot of violence and is one of the most dangerous streets in the city.

Evans said the video is not indicative of the Boston Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)