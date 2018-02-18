DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) – A security guard at Ronald Reagan High School in Doral, Florida was caught on camera making a chilling gesture, and it could cost him his job.

The security guard was recorded on cellphone video pretending to point a gun at nearby students at Ronald Reagan High School.

Parents said the worst thing is thinking your child’s school could be the next target of a shooting, and they’re in shock after seeing the video.

The video spread quickly, creating fear for students at the Doral school.

“I have fear now going to school, and I don’t want that,” said student Sophia Urena.

The video was posted by a student on Snapchat.

The school system has confirmed that the person in the video is the school’s security guard.

He could be seen standing on the school’s roof, gesturing with his arms as if he was aiming with a gun.

Parents were outraged when they saw the video, especially since this has surfaced just days after a deadly mass shooting in Parkland.

“Our kids don’t need to be around that,” said a parent. “The security is supposed to protect and make my kids feel safe, and to be acting like they have guns shooting down at them, I mean, it’s not something they would feel safe about. They’re concerned.”

Miami-Dade School officials told 7News that the video was taken weeks ago, but was recently brought to their attention.

They said in a statement, “The employee has been removed from the school and will not be returning pending the outcome of an investigation. Because the employee’s actions demonstrated a serious lack of judgment, the outcome of the investigation could result in disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal.”

“He wasn’t a bad security guard but I don’t know what would make him do that,” Urena said.

The school system is investigating and in the meantime, parents and students hope another incident like this does not happen again.

“It’s not the way a kids suppose to feel when they’re in school to learn and feel safe it’s not happening anymore,” the parent said.

Urena said that actions like this instill fear in her. “It makes the rest of us fear about our school and we just want to go to school to learn and be safe,” she said.

The identity of the security guard has not been released.

