MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people are facing criminal charges after a high-speed police pursuit and foot chase following a reported theft in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to the area of Kohl’s for a reported theft around 7:30 p.m. spotted a Kia Forte leaving Home Depot being operated by Lacey Paye, 32, of Groton, Vermont, according to police. The driver refused to stop and continued into Manchester at speeds over 70 mph before stopping at Regency Place Apartment Complex.

Paye, Anthony Manning,35, of Haverhill, New Hampshire, and Jacob James, 35, of Strafford, New Hampshire, were arrested.

Paye was charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, Disobeying an Officer, and multiple drug possession charges. Paye was bailed on $500.00 cash and released with a court date of June 27 at the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

James was arrested on an unrelated Parole warrant out of Rockingham County.

Manning was charged by the Manchester Police with Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, as well as unrelated warrants.

