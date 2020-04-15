Video shows car going airborne over roundabout before crash-landing in cemetery

Video credit: Aleksandrow Lodzki Municiple Office via Storyful

(WHDH) — Authorities in Poland recently released footage showing the moment a speeding car was launched into the air over a roundabout before it crash-landed in a cemetery.

The wild video shows a gray Suzuki Swift driving directly at the roundabout and flying through the air in Rabien on Sunday, Polskie Radio reported.

The driver had to be cut from the vehicle before he was transported to the hospital. He was said to be conscious and alert.

After the crash, a local fire department photographed the wrecked vehicle, which was a total loss.

Emergency responders reportedly smelled alcohol at the scene of the crash and tested the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)