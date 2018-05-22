Video shows massive moose charging at cyclist

(WHDH) — A pair of cyclists got quite a scare Monday when a protective mother moose tried to drive them off a bike trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

The footage was caught on camera by local news station KTVA. One cyclist can be seen dropping to the ground as the moose lunged toward him.

The moose had her twin calves close behind.

The news crew took action and drove their car onto the pathway between the moose and the fallen cyclist.

No injuries were reported.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game quickly responded and shut down the trail.

