Vietnam Moving Wall honors sacrifice of thousands of service people on Memorial Day

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A patriotic tribute attracted hundreds of tourists to Pelham, New Hampshire this Memorial Day weekend.

The Vietnam Moving Wall made it’s way to New England offering a unique experience for veterans and an opportunity for the community to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and is on display in the Village Green.

Both bear the names of thousands of men and women who gave their lives for their country.

“This is a way that the wall can come to the veteran, to the families, for them to pay their respects and to hopefully get some healing and some closure,” volunteer Lori Sousa said.

Reenactors who portray a real Marine unit that served in Vietnam visited the wall Sunday. They say they are on a mission to keep history alive.

“Our purpose in having this unit and doing what we do is to educate the public on what happened in Vietnam as best we can, “reenactor Tyler Wilkins said.

All this so that the sacrifice that comes with serving is never forgotten.

“This country is doomed if we forget the sacrifice and what those names mean,” one woman said.

The wall is open to the public through Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)