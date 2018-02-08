Vigil held in Brockton in memory of 2 boys found stabbed to death

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A vigil was held Thursday evening in Brockton to remember two brothers who were found stabbed to death in their apartment.

Family, friends and classmates of the brothers lit candles and prayed in front of the apartment on Prospect Street where the two boys were found dead.

Police said Latarsha Sanders killed her two sons, 8-year-old Edson and 5-year-old Lason. She allegedly told police the killings were part of a ritual.

