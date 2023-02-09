HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - A vigil will be held Thursday night to mark the anniversary of the disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray, who went missing 19 years ago.

Murray, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance, had been a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and left the college on February 9, 2004. At 7:30 that night, officials said Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

A private citizen saw and spoke to a female, believed to be Murray, at the accident scene shortly after. When police arrived, however, Murray was not there.

Numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement and private citizens, with no positive results. The most recent ground search took place in July 2022.

Investigators recently renewed a push for information on Murray’s disappearance. Billboards are now up around Massachusetts showing Murray and asking anyone with information to call police.

Thursday’s candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)