Virtual Pan-Mass Challenge raises millions during pandemic

Cyclists from across the world participated in the first-ever virtual Pan-Mass Challenge to raise millions for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute this past weekend.

The PMC 2020 Reimagined event had over 200 cancer survivors and patients tuning in as tens of thousands participated virtually, raising more than $28 million for life-saving research.

Participants submitted photos and videos for the virtual start of the event, and the at-home virtual ride was led by USA Cycling athletes Tim Johnson and Emma White.

Child oncology patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinics also showed their support with a video celebration during the virtual event.

The Pan–Mass Challenge is the country’s single most successful athletic fundraiser and had to go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

