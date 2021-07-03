BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s oldest surviving church opened its doors to visitors to help celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

The Old North Church held a family-friendly event, featuring the MIT Guild of Bellringers, patriotic music and a dramatic reading of “Paul Revere’s Ride” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

The church is where the famous lanterns were shown “one if by land and two if by sea” to start Revere’s ride.

