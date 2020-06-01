Volunteers cleaning debris, scrubbing graffiti left behind following violent protests in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers brought their own supplies to clean up the city of Boston after protests turned destructive and violent on Sunday.

Thousands of mostly mask-wearing demonstrators marched peacefully through Boston in several protests during the day, lending their voices to the nationwide anger over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

When night fell, protesters began to get violent, setting a police cruiser on fire, smashing storefront windows and leaving graffiti on buildings.

Many volunteers took to the streets Monday to help clean up the mess left behind.

“I saw what happened on the TV and it was really bad so I am doing what I can to help,” volunteer Billy Summers said.

Several people gathered at Park Street T Station to offer their assistance.

“We saw some MBTA workers that were cleaning and said, ‘Can we help you?'” recalled Sierra Rothberg, a Dorchester resident.

Cleanup crews also picked up debris from the grass in the Boston Common and did their best to scrub away graffiti.

“It’s on a lot of the stores, it’s on a lot of the buildings and the houses from Beacon Hill to Chinatown to the South End, so you can really see where people were and where they spread out from the protest,” Rotherberg added.

The group worked for hours, tackling a large area, but there is still a lot of cleaning up left to do.

