BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of volunteers worked together Saturday to sort clothes donated to Cradles to Crayons, an organization that collects items for kids who might otherwise go without.

Executive Director Aubrey Henderson said the need this year is greater than it has been in recent years.

“I think it’s due to several reasons, the biggest being inflation,” she said.

The organization is expected to donate more than 35,000 coats to area kids plus 100,000 clothing packs, along with books and hygiene packs.

This is the 20th years that Cradles to Crayons have been helping kids.

Visit Cradles to Crayons to see how you can get involved.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)